Russia has created hundreds of institutions for the "re-education" of kidnapped Ukrainian children

The Humanities Research Laboratory at the Yale School of Public Health has identified at least 210 facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine where the enemy is "re-educating" abducted Ukrainian children and training them in military skills. Experts warn that there may be more.

Russians are trying to erase the national identity of Ukrainians

The new report says that kidnapped children are being "re-educated" in cadet and high schools, medical institutions, universities, family support centers, orphanages, military bases and hotels, but most often in camps and sanatoriums.

Many minor Ukrainians later end up in Russian “foster” families.

Researchers draw attention to the fact that 21 out of 210 institutions are located in the occupied territories of Ukraine — in Mariupol, Sevastopol, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The invaders are forcing minor Ukrainians to listen to lectures on Russian history and geopolitics, sing the enemy anthem, and participate in events dedicated to Russian patriotic themes.

At least 39 locations, children aged 8 to 17 (depending on the specific program) are undergoing combat training. There, they learn to assemble and operate drones, receive tactical medical training, "develop fire and naval skills," and participate in shooting and grenade-throwing competitions. Share

