Russia hit Cherkasy with missiles and drones — consequences of the attack

In Cherkasy, the number of injured people due to a nighttime rocket attack has increased to seven. Among them was a child.

Russia hits Cherkasy with missiles and drones

This was reported by the city's mayor, Anatoliy Bondarenko. According to him, as of this morning, rescuers managed to eliminate the fires that broke out in the city as a result of the night attack.

Unfortunately, we have seven victims who have sought medical attention, including one child.

Bondarenko promised to provide more detailed information later and urged residents not to ignore air raid sirens.

His statement came amid an air alert and a warning from the Ukrainian Air Force about the threat of the use of ballistic missiles by the Russians. Russian troops attacked Cherkasy with missiles and strike drones last night, July 24. The national police showed the consequences of the enemy shelling. Share

It is noted that the attack targeted residential areas of the regional center.

It is noted that rescuers managed to quickly eliminate the fires that broke out in the city as a result of the night attack.