Russia hit Cherkasy with missiles and drones — consequences of the attack

In Cherkasy, the number of injured people due to a nighttime rocket attack has increased to seven. Among them was a child.
Russia hits Cherkasy with missiles and drones
This was reported by the city's mayor, Anatoliy Bondarenko. According to him, as of this morning, rescuers managed to eliminate the fires that broke out in the city as a result of the night attack.
Unfortunately, we have seven victims who have sought medical attention, including one child.
Bondarenko promised to provide more detailed information later and urged residents not to ignore air raid sirens.
According to police, seven people, including one child, were injured as a result of the attack on residential areas of the regional center.
It is noted that rescuers managed to quickly eliminate the fires that broke out in the city as a result of the night attack.
There is significant damage to residential infrastructure: at least a dozen and a half apartment buildings. Broken windows, damaged roofs. Educational and healthcare institutions, forestry, the city cemetery, garages, and cars were also damaged.
