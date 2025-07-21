Russian attack on Kyiv. Air Force claims over 15 direct hits

The night of July 21 was one of the most difficult for Kyiv in recent times. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 15 hits by Russian weapons were recorded.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Colonel Yuriy Ignat.

Russia has launched a massive combined attack on the territory of Ukraine, including the capital. More than a dozen direct hits on various objects were recorded in Kyiv.

In addition, the city suffered serious damage in the areas where downed air targets fell.

The night was extremely difficult not only in the Frankivsk region, it was also noisy in Kyiv — we have more than a dozen hits, unfortunately. The night was not calm in Kyiv either, Kharkiv and other regions were also attacked. Yuri Ignat Spokesperson of the Air Force of Ukraine, Colonel

According to him, the occupiers not only attacked the rear, but also actively attacked the front line with kamikaze drones.

Even yesterday's report that out of 57 drones, 18 were shot down and 7 were suppressed indicates that the attacks were carried out along the front line, where it is extremely difficult to shoot them down.

Russia used several types of weapons at once — including cruise and aeroballistic missiles — but they did not achieve their goals.

The missiles, both cruise and aeroballistic, did not reach their targets. They were either suppressed or shot down by air defense fire.

On the night of July 21, Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine, using 426 drones and 24 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed or suppressed 224 air targets.

The strike hit several regions — Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk were hit. A series of explosions were recorded in the capital with breaks of several hours. At least six districts suffered from fires and destruction. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, a supermarket, warehouses, and a cottage complex were hit.

In the Kyiv region, according to the State Emergency Service, a large fire broke out as a result of the impact: the fire engulfed an administrative building