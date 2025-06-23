Massive Russian attack on Kyiv. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv. The number of victims has increased rapidly

Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv
28 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of large-scale Russian shelling. Seven deaths are currently known.

  • The recent Russian attack on Kyiv has resulted in 7 confirmed deaths and 28 injuries, with rescue operations in progress for those trapped under rubble.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that 12 victims are hospitalized, while the rest received medical care either in trauma centers or on site.
  • Rescuers are diligently working to clear the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed during the attack, with uncertainty about the number of individuals still trapped.

The number of victims in Kyiv has increased rapidly

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the capital has increased to 28.

This was announced by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

12 of them are in hospital inpatients in city hospitals. The rest were treated either as outpatients in the hospital trauma centers where they were taken, or on site.

The death of 7 people has been confirmed so far.

Clearing of rubble is underway at the site of a high-rise building destroyed during Russian shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Rescuers have no information on the number of people who may be under the rubble on the first floors.

This was announced on TV by the spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, Svitlana Vodolaga.

We don't know how many people were under the rubble yet, so we'll continue to search until we're completely sure there's no one under the rubble. We're currently working on the third floor. Because we need to be sure there are no people on the second and first floors.

