Massive Russian attack on Kyiv. The number of victims has increased rapidly

28 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of large-scale Russian shelling. Seven deaths are currently known.

The number of victims in Kyiv has increased rapidly

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the capital has increased to 28.

This was announced by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

12 of them are in hospital inpatients in city hospitals. The rest were treated either as outpatients in the hospital trauma centers where they were taken, or on site. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

The death of 7 people has been confirmed so far.

Clearing of rubble is underway at the site of a high-rise building destroyed during Russian shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Rescuers have no information on the number of people who may be under the rubble on the first floors. Share

This was announced on TV by the spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, Svitlana Vodolaga.