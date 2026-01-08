Russia hits Kryvyi Rih high-rise buildings with missiles — there are casualties
Russia hits Kryvyi Rih high-rise buildings with missiles — there are casualties

a ballistic missile
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

The Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih on the afternoon of January 8. The city experienced power outages amid the missile strikes. There were casualties.

Russia hits Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles

The alert in Kryvyi Rih was declared at 4:56 p.m. The Air Force reports a threat of ballistic weapons from the south.

Target Kryvyi Rih! — the military wrote.

At 5:01 p.m., the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that the city was under attack by enemy ballistic missiles.

Kryvyi Rih. Ballistic missile attack. Take care, there are still exits possible.

According to the publication "SVOI. Kryvyi Rih", explosions were heard in the city at: 3 — at 16:59, one — at 17:06, 17:18 and 17:32. The threat of ballistics was also added by the threat of enemy drones. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also warned about this.

There were also problems with lighting in the city amid the attack. It was reported that trolleybuses in Kryvyi Rih are not running yet.

At 5:45 p.m., Oleksandr Vilkul reported that the occupiers had struck two Iskander ballistic missiles at apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih.

Assistance is being provided to the victims. We understand everything, we are all working.

Local media reported that people are helping to evacuate people with limited mobility from high-rise buildings. The number of injured is not yet known.

Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Kryvyi Rih — the enterprise was damaged
Russian air bomb

