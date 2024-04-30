Russia increases weapon production faster than any time in its modern history, US State Secretary says
US Department of State
weapon
During the last year, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation learned to produce new weapons as quickly as it had never done it before. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued such a warning.

Russia is actively increasing the production of weapons

If you look at what Russia’s done over the last year in terms of its production of munitions, missiles, tanks, and armoured vehicles, it’s produced them at a faster pace than at any time in its modern history, including during the Cold War as the Soviet Union.  How has it been able to do that?

Anthony Blinken

US State Department chief

As the chief of American diplomacy notes, the answer to this question is straightforward.

The fact is that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation receives significant volumes of production of machine tools, microelectronics, and optics, mainly from China.

China enables Russia to continue the war against Ukraine

According to the US Secretary of State, 70% of machine tools and 90% of microelectronics come to Russia from China.

Now, these are dual-use items, but we know very clearly where so many of them are going... It is enabling Russia to continue the aggression against Ukraine, so it’s perpetuating a war that China says it would like to see come to an end, as all of us would,” Anthony Blinken explained.

In addition to what is essential to understand, the robust and regular support from the official Beijing enables the aggressor country to restore the defence and industrial base, which "as European countries are deeply concerned about, will be turned against them after Ukraine is finished."

It would be fair to say that China did not directly supply Russia with weapons, missiles and ammunition, as Iran and North Korea did, the American diplomat added.

Anthony Blinken

