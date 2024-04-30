During the last year, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation learned to produce new weapons as quickly as it had never done it before. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued such a warning.
Russia is actively increasing the production of weapons
As the chief of American diplomacy notes, the answer to this question is straightforward.
The fact is that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation receives significant volumes of production of machine tools, microelectronics, and optics, mainly from China.
China enables Russia to continue the war against Ukraine
According to the US Secretary of State, 70% of machine tools and 90% of microelectronics come to Russia from China.
In addition to what is essential to understand, the robust and regular support from the official Beijing enables the aggressor country to restore the defence and industrial base, which "as European countries are deeply concerned about, will be turned against them after Ukraine is finished."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-