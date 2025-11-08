Russia is actually waging a hybrid war against Europe — former Austrian Chancellor Schüssel

Russia's aggression against Ukraine is part of its broader hybrid war against the entire West, primarily against Europe itself.
Points of attention
- Russia's aggression against Ukraine is part of a broader hybrid war against the West, with a primary focus on Europe, as highlighted by former Austrian Chancellor Schüssel.
- Russian strategies include cyberattacks, espionage, disinformation campaigns, and interference in elections to undermine democratic institutions in European countries.
- Europe is urged to increase defense budgets, adopt a new mindset, and take action to counter Russian influence and division tactics exploiting crises within European societies.
We realized for the first time that the Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe — Schüssel
This was stated by former Federal Chancellor of Austria, ex-chairman of the Austrian People's Party Wolfgang Schüssel during his speech at the 29th European Forum at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna.
The former chancellor stressed that Russia's attack on Ukraine is just part of a larger Russian strategy aimed at undermining democratic institutions in the West. He warned that Moscow is actively using cyberattacks, espionage and disinformation campaigns and influencing elections to weaken European states. However, "not everyone is really aware of what is happening."
Schüssel also drew attention to the fact that the Kremlin's disinformation campaigns are actively influencing elections and public opinion in EU countries, in particular in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Poland, and Moldova, and Europe, according to him, is still doing practically nothing to counter these threats:
And we, on the European side, are completely naive. Europe is not doing anything. We are trying to get together and meet.
The former Austrian Chancellor emphasized that Russia is trying to divide European societies by exploiting any crisis:
According to Schüssel, Europe is currently experiencing a moment of awakening, but now it is important not only to increase defense budgets, but also to change thinking.
This is a wake-up call for all of us. But it's not just about military spending. It's about leadership, mindset, and the willingness to tell the truth. If we don't change our mindset, we will lose.
Schüssel, who previously served on the board of directors of Russia's Lukoil and left it in early March 2024 due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, also said that he was wrong about Putin.
Putin. I knew him, met him a few times. I had the impression that he was a fairly rational type of person. He thinks twice before acting. And then he started a war against Ukraine. It’s been four years. More than a million young Russian men have been killed or maimed. And for what? For a few square kilometers — for the country with the largest territory in the world. For a few square kilometers of land, settlements. Land that will be uninhabitable for the next 50 or 100 years. This is madness.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-