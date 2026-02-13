NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte publicly ridiculed Russian forces and the pace of their offensive in Ukraine, as ministers met in Brussels ahead of the Munich Security Conference.
- Europe's increased focus on defense and unity marks a significant transformation, with NATO members showcasing solidarity on key issues and emphasizing collective responsibility.
- Rutte's comments shed light on the evolving dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the broader implications for European security and NATO's role in the region.
Rutte again ridiculed Putin and the Russian army
The NATO Secretary General drew attention to the fact that over the past few years, Europe has often been criticized for insufficient defense spending.
According to him, it was after the summit in The Hague that everything changed radically.
Against this background, the Secretary General of the Alliance commented on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
He noted that the Russian army continues to suffer colossal losses for the sake of meager territorial gains:
Rutte believes that NATO members are currently demonstrating unity on many issues, and Europe is finally determined to take responsibility for its own defense and leadership in the Alliance.
