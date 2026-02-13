Russia is advancing in Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail — Rutte
Russia is advancing in Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail — Rutte

Rutte again ridiculed Putin and the Russian army
Source:  Bild

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte publicly ridiculed Russian forces and the pace of their offensive in Ukraine, as ministers met in Brussels ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Points of attention

  • Europe's increased focus on defense and unity marks a significant transformation, with NATO members showcasing solidarity on key issues and emphasizing collective responsibility.
  • Rutte's comments shed light on the evolving dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the broader implications for European security and NATO's role in the region.

Rutte again ridiculed Putin and the Russian army

The NATO Secretary General drew attention to the fact that over the past few years, Europe has often been criticized for insufficient defense spending.

According to him, it was after the summit in The Hague that everything changed radically.

"We felt a clear convergence of views and unity. Europe is truly becoming stronger and taking on greater responsibility for leadership within NATO," Mark Rutte emphasized.

Against this background, the Secretary General of the Alliance commented on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He noted that the Russian army continues to suffer colossal losses for the sake of meager territorial gains:

Russia wants us to see it as a mighty bear. But it is said to be moving at the speed of a garden snail in Ukraine. So let us not fall for Russian propaganda.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

Rutte believes that NATO members are currently demonstrating unity on many issues, and Europe is finally determined to take responsibility for its own defense and leadership in the Alliance.

