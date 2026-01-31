Russia is losing its role as a key player in the Central Asian energy market

Central Asian countries, with the support of the World Bank, are launching a project to create a single energy space, which should reformat the regional electricity market. However, Russia is losing its position as a key player in the local energy market.

Russia is losing ground in the Central Asian energy market

The REMIT program is designed for 10 years and involves the integration of hydropower capacities in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with thermal generation in Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as with solar and wind power plants based on the principle of energy synergy.

As noted by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the total cost of the system exceeds $1 billion, of which $143 million has already been financed.

Until recently, Russia was considered one of the key players in the Central Asian energy market and claimed the role of coordinator of integration processes. Under its patronage, the Eurasian Economic Union promoted the idea of creating a joint energy center in the region. Share

However, Russia's war against Ukraine, international sanctions, and the lack of modern technologies in the main beneficiaries of the EAEU — Russia and Belarus — effectively thwarted the implementation of these plans.

Thus, the start of work, scheduled for 2025, was postponed until at least 2027.

In turn, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Arzybek Kozhoshev, admitted that even 2030 could be only an approximate start date for the project.

According to him, the prospects of the Russian-Eurasian energy hub itself remain uncertain due to the lack of a free gas market in Russia and significant differences in regulatory approaches between participating countries.