Russia is massively training "specialists" for torturing Ukrainian prisoners — DIU
Publication date

Russia is massively training "specialists" for torturing Ukrainian prisoners — DIU

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
a special system of torture
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense said that there is a system of torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia, for which "individual people" are responsible.

  • Russia is massively training "specialists" to torture Ukrainian prisoners, as revealed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
  • More than 95% of released Ukrainian servicemen became victims of torture and violations of international humanitarian law by Russia.
  • Ukraine continues to work on the return of Ukrainian captives and kidnapped civilians, preventing systematic torture in captivity.
  • Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to brutal treatment and torture at all stages of their detention in Russian captivity.
  • The OHCHR report confirms the existence of torture, including physical and psychological torture, aimed at breaking the personality of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Russia has created a special system of torture for Ukrainian prisoners — DIU

This was stated by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine, during the forum "Genocidal practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war."

Individual people are responsible for this (torture system — ed.). This is how individual "specialists" are trained — the types of torture are described, and they learn from them. This is something that cannot be imagined by any representative of a western civilized country.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

Representative of DIU MO

He noted that according to a UN study, more than 95% of servicemen released from Russian captivity were subjected to torture or suffered the consequences of other violations of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions.

In most cases, it was not about the use of force to obtain information. These are intentional tortures to break a person's resistance, break their personality, degrade their dignity and force them to give up everything that is valuable to that person. Or break the one next to him.

According to him, the structures responsible for monitoring compliance and protection of the Geneva Conventions and humanitarian law are actually not working. In particular, we are talking about the International Committee of the Red Cross, which Russia does not allow into places of detention, does not involve in training and exchanges.

At the same time, the position of the ICRC, frankly speaking, in many cases should be much more proactive. And where absolutely egregious examples of violations of the Geneva Conventions by the Russian Federation have been recorded, it is not Ukraine as a victim who should speak about it, but those structures that are responsible for monitoring the observance and implementation of the Geneva Conventions, which in many cases is not the case.

The representative of the GUR noted that even in such conditions, Ukraine continues to work on the return from captivity of Ukrainian defenders and kidnapped civilians. So, during the full-scale invasion, there were already 58 exchanges: almost 4 thousand. Ukrainians managed to return home.

Unfortunately, there are still negotiations for thousands of others. And we have to fight for them: both for the military and for the civilians.

Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to systematic torture at all stages of captivity in the Russian Federation

According to the OHCHR report, the Russians systematically torture and ill-treat Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Of the 174 POWs interviewed, 169 testified that abuse was common during interrogations, admissions to detention facilities, and daily internment procedures. These testimonies are confirmed by other sources.

Torture includes beatings, electric shocks, sexual assault, strangulation, prolonged restraints, forced physical exercises, sleep deprivation, mock executions, and threats.

