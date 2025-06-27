Russia is scaling up the recruitment of women from Africa to produce shaheeds

Moscow is increasing its drone production capacity and expanding its recruitment of women in Africa and beyond with promises of good salaries, without mentioning the nature of the work and the conditions that await them.

Russia recruits women in Africa, Asia and Latin America to produce shaheeds

For over a year, Geranium drones have been assembled in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Republic of Tatarstan by the hands of African women — mainly from Uganda, Mali, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan.

They all got into production through an online recruitment program called Alabuga Start, which was previously investigated by the AP.

In its article, Le Monde refers to new data from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, published in May 2025.

According to him, the Alabuga Start program is expanding its activities and recruiting women aged 18-22 from Latin America and South Asia. People are also continuing to be encouraged through Russian embassies in Africa. Share

The deceptive nature of recruitment and oppressive working conditions may constitute a form of fraudulent exploitation. These conditions may be a source of concern for countries of origin, the international community and the UN.

Reports indicate that participants were not informed that they would be working in weapons manufacturing. Some believed they were participating in an on-the-job training program.

Testimonies describe long working hours, constant supervision, and health problems caused by exposure to harsh chemicals. Workers faced punitive management and harsh working conditions.

Recruitment was reportedly carried out online, including through social media and influencers, as well as through local intermediaries in the countries of origin.

Many recruits work directly in drone production, while others work as cleaners and food service workers. Some testimonies mention harassment, racism, and excessive surveillance by management. Share

According to them, the special economic zone, whose financial sponsor and ultimate customer is the Russian Ministry of Defense, is a vivid example of how "business, crime, and the state intersect in a gray area" to build up the capabilities of the military economy.