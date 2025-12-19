Russia is spreading AI fakes about Kupyansk — why do the occupiers need it?
Russia is spreading AI fakes about Kupyansk — why do the occupiers need it?

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
AI fakes
Russian propaganda is massively spreading fakes about Kupyansk, generated by artificial intelligence. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda is utilizing artificial intelligence to create and disseminate fake news about Kupyansk, aiming to mislead and manipulate public perception.
  • The occupiers benefit from spreading disinformation about Kupyansk to distort facts, shift public attention, and potentially influence the Western information landscape.

Russia massively spreads AI fakes about the occupation of Kupyansk

As noted by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, an officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, Russian propagandists were tasked with lying that "Zelenskyy was not in Kupyansk" and the city "is under the control of the Russian Federation."

To do this, they create fake videos using artificial intelligence, sometimes without even removing the watermarks of the resource from which these videos were generated.

This is all a battle for the Western information field. Russia has no strategic victories, but it lies to the Americans that it does.

The Center recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kupyansk on December 12, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces currently control over 90% of the city.

