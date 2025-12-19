Russian propaganda is massively spreading fakes about Kupyansk, generated by artificial intelligence. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

As noted by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, an officer of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, Russian propagandists were tasked with lying that "Zelenskyy was not in Kupyansk" and the city "is under the control of the Russian Federation."

To do this, they create fake videos using artificial intelligence, sometimes without even removing the watermarks of the resource from which these videos were generated.

This is all a battle for the Western information field. Russia has no strategic victories, but it lies to the Americans that it does.

The Center recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kupyansk on December 12, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces currently control over 90% of the city.