Russia is vulnerable. Zelensky announced the long range of Ukrainian drones

The defense forces of Ukraine have long-range weapons of their own production, which are capable of striking targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, which affects the reduction of the capabilities of the Kremlin's "military machine".

Ukrainian drones showed Russia's vulnerability — Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced the successful use of domestically produced drones.

This was discussed in the evening video address of the president.

In recent weeks, many have already seen that the Russian war system has vulnerabilities, and that we can reach those vulnerabilities with our weapons. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Thus, the president expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate for the "new Ukrainian long-range capability".

In addition, Zelensky also thanked the national defense and industrial complex: "everyone who works for the sake of Ukrainian strength."

Because this is truly Ukrainian long-range capability — what our own drones can do. Ukraine will now always have its own strike force in the sky.

Drone attacks on refineries in Russia

Recently, attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries have become more and more systematic. So, recently a drone attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl.

SBU drones also hit the oil refinery in Tuapse, as a result of which there was a powerful fire. Share

In addition, SBU drones successfully worked on the Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal. Fuel is processed there, which, in particular, is supplied to the Russian army.

On March 16, the SBU attacked three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region at once that night. We are talking about Rosneft plants.