Russia is vulnerable. Zelensky announced the long range of Ukrainian drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is vulnerable. Zelensky announced the long range of Ukrainian drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
Читати українською

The defense forces of Ukraine have long-range weapons of their own production, which are capable of striking targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, which affects the reduction of the capabilities of the Kremlin's "military machine".

Ukrainian drones showed Russia's vulnerability — Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced the successful use of domestically produced drones.

This was discussed in the evening video address of the president.

In recent weeks, many have already seen that the Russian war system has vulnerabilities, and that we can reach those vulnerabilities with our weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Thus, the president expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate for the "new Ukrainian long-range capability".

In addition, Zelensky also thanked the national defense and industrial complex: "everyone who works for the sake of Ukrainian strength."

Because this is truly Ukrainian long-range capability — what our own drones can do. Ukraine will now always have its own strike force in the sky.

Drone attacks on refineries in Russia

Recently, attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries have become more and more systematic. So, recently a drone attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl.

SBU drones also hit the oil refinery in Tuapse, as a result of which there was a powerful fire.

In addition, SBU drones successfully worked on the Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal. Fuel is processed there, which, in particular, is supplied to the Russian army.

On March 16, the SBU attacked three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region at once that night. We are talking about Rosneft plants.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia claims on drone attack the oil refinery in Ryazan and FSB building in Belgorod
Drone
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU conducts drone attack on three Russian refineries, airfield and airbase
fire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked two refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation — video
Drones attacked two refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?