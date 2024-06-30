Russia jammed GPS on hundreds of British military flights — The Telegraph

In the first four months of 2024, Russia jammed the GPS signal on one in four British Air Force flights.

How the Russians jammed the GPS of British military aircraft

A detailed analysis of the Flight Radar 24 service made it possible to reveal the large-scale obstacles created by the Russians for the flights of British aviation. The Telegraph analyzed almost one and a half thousand flights made by 63 British military aircraft in the period from January 1 to April 30, 2024 over Eastern Europe and the Middle East .

Thus, the newspaper found that 142 transport and observation flights of the British Air Force out of 504 throughout Eastern Europe suffered from GPS interference during the specified period. In 60 of them, jamming attempts were repeated — about every eighth flight.

As The Telegraph points out, it is about passenger and transport planes, refueling planes, as well as reconnaissance planes, and not combat aircraft. But these aircraft are still an important part of Britain's defense capability.

GPS jamming can create significant headaches for pilots, disrupting navigation systems and increasing the strain on pilots in congested airspace near conflict zones. Reducing these risks is essential to flight safety, Flight Radar 24 spokesman Ian Petchenik told The Telegraph.

What preceded it

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps, who was himself on board the plane that experienced jamming of the GPS signal in the spring, called the publication of The Telegraph "another example of Russia's recklessness and another proof that it is an uncontrolled enemy state."

Fortunately, our planes and pilots can deflect this threat, but it illustrates President Putin's contempt for the West and the rules-based international order, Shapps added.

Problems with GPS navigation in Europe have been reported since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in particular around Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian enclave facing the Baltic Sea.

European states believe that these are purposeful actions by Moscow.