Russia launched a missile strike on Balakliya — there are dead and wounded

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region on the evening of October 1. A 70-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack.

Russia fired a missile at Balakliya: there are casualties

A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old, and 60-year-old women were also injured. All of the victims were hospitalized.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

An 88-year-old woman also experienced an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary information, a rocket hit the ground near a five-story residential building. A fire broke out in one of the apartments. A parked car is also on fire. Share

State Emergency Service units and medics are working at the scene.