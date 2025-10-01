Russia launched a missile strike on Balakliya — there are dead and wounded

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region on the evening of October 1. A 70-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties and injuries, including the death of a 70-year-old woman.
- The missile strike caused a fire in a residential building and led to the injury of multiple women, with victims ranging from 35 to 88 years old.
- The incident also triggered an acute stress reaction in one of the elderly victims, highlighting the psychological impact of such attacks on civilians.
Russia fired a missile at Balakliya: there are casualties
A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old, and 60-year-old women were also injured. All of the victims were hospitalized.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
An 88-year-old woman also experienced an acute stress reaction.
State Emergency Service units and medics are working at the scene.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-