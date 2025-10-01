Russia launched a missile strike on Balakliya — there are dead and wounded
Russia launched a missile strike on Balakliya — there are dead and wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Balakliya
Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region on the evening of October 1. A 70-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties and injuries, including the death of a 70-year-old woman.
  • The missile strike caused a fire in a residential building and led to the injury of multiple women, with victims ranging from 35 to 88 years old.
  • The incident also triggered an acute stress reaction in one of the elderly victims, highlighting the psychological impact of such attacks on civilians.

Russia fired a missile at Balakliya: there are casualties

A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old, and 60-year-old women were also injured. All of the victims were hospitalized.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

An 88-year-old woman also experienced an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary information, a rocket hit the ground near a five-story residential building. A fire broke out in one of the apartments. A parked car is also on fire.

State Emergency Service units and medics are working at the scene.

