Russia launches ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

On the afternoon of January 22, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, injuring five people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The aggressor carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary information, 5 people were injured, including a child.

It is noted that the one and a half year old boy is in moderate condition. He is under the supervision of doctors, as are the victims, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Two more women will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A damaged two-story apartment building.

Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that there was an air raid alert again in Kryvyi Rih and explosions were heard.