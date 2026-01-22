Russia launches ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties
Russia launches ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the afternoon of January 22, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, injuring five people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, causing injuries to five individuals, including a young child.
  • The attack has prompted government authorities to closely monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to the victims.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The aggressor carried out a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary information, 5 people were injured, including a child.

It is noted that the one and a half year old boy is in moderate condition. He is under the supervision of doctors, as are the victims, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Two more women will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A damaged two-story apartment building.

Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that there was an air raid alert again in Kryvyi Rih and explosions were heard.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a ballistic missile strike.

