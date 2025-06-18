In Russia, the Kalashnikov arms concern is looking for new employees among schoolchildren aged 16 and over. They are offered a "summer job."

Russia militarizes high school students: they will collect shaheeds and make weapons

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Kalashnikov Concern, which produces weapons and ammunition, is recruiting schoolchildren aged 16 and over for "summer work".

Teenagers are offered salaries starting at 25,000 rubles (about $300) and training to work as a milling machine operator, locksmith, foundryman, etc.

As noted in the Center, such an initiative by "Kalashnikov" is part of measures to militarize children and adolescents in Russia. In particular, the "Alabuga" separate economic zone, where "Shahedi" are produced, is already recruiting high school students into "labor detachments."

Also, Russian schools have introduced a mandatory course in which children are taught to assemble and fly drones.