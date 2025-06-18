Russia militarizes high school students — inviting them to make weapons and shaheeds in the summer
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
drone
In Russia, the Kalashnikov arms concern is looking for new employees among schoolchildren aged 16 and over. They are offered a "summer job."

Points of attention

  • The Kalashnikov arms concern is recruiting schoolchildren aged 16 and above for summer part-time work in the manufacturing of weapons and shaheeds.
  • Russian schools have introduced mandatory courses on assembling drones, aiming to train young people to work at defense factories.
  • The initiative by Kalashnikov is part of broader measures to militarize children and adolescents in Russia, reflecting a push towards creating a reserve of workers for defense plants.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Kalashnikov Concern, which produces weapons and ammunition, is recruiting schoolchildren aged 16 and over for "summer work".

Teenagers are offered salaries starting at 25,000 rubles (about $300) and training to work as a milling machine operator, locksmith, foundryman, etc.

As noted in the Center, such an initiative by "Kalashnikov" is part of measures to militarize children and adolescents in Russia. In particular, the "Alabuga" separate economic zone, where "Shahedi" are produced, is already recruiting high school students into "labor detachments."

Also, Russian schools have introduced a mandatory course in which children are taught to assemble and fly drones.

By recruiting teenagers to work at military-industrial enterprises, the Russian government is seeking to create a reserve of workers for defense plants, which are experiencing a serious labor shortage, while they are still in school. In addition, the Kremlin is also seeking potential contract workers to replenish the army through such actions.

