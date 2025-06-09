Russia launched massive strikes with mortars and missiles on Rivne and Dubno

On the night of June 9, Russia carried out its largest attack on the Rivne region since 2022. The occupiers launched strikes with dozens of missiles and drones.

Rivne and Dubno were under attack by Russian drones and missiles

According to Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretyak, the region was attacked by dozens of "shaheeds" and rockets that night.

The largest attack on the Rivne region Today, our region experienced one of the most brutal nights: dozens of "shaheeds" and missiles attacked our region. We thank God for every life saved. We thank the heroes of air defense and mobile fire groups — you held the sky when the earth trembled. Your courage is a shield for millions. Despite everything — we hold the line! Dubno, how are you? You took on the lion's share of this blow. Strength and endurance to you. We are together. The Kremlin dwarf is fighting in hysterics because he feels powerless. We cannot be broken. Let's hold the line. Share

One civilian was injured during the Russian airstrike, according to the head of the Rivne OVA, Oleksandr Koval.

A very difficult night for the Rivne region. Our region suffered a powerful enemy air strike. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured. Huge gratitude for the professionalism of our air defense forces, which destroyed a large number of enemy targets. More information about the consequences of the night attack will follow.

Oleksandr Koval also noted that representatives of the Defense Forces and other services are working on site.

Monitoring channels specify that this was the most massive attack on the Rivne region during the war.

The target was one of the airfields

In total, about 10 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS aircraft and probably two Kinzhal missiles were launched across Ukraine. There is damage to civilian infrastructure in several regions.