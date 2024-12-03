The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil

On December 3, the Russian military struck an energy facility in the Rivne region with drones. They also attacked the power plant in Ternopil.
Points of attention
- The Russian military attacked the energy infrastructure in the Rivne region and Ternopil.
- As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation, incidents occurred with water supply and electricity in cities.
- Local emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
- Residents of Ternopil are advised to stock up on water and be prepared for temporary power outages.
- In connection with the attack of the Russian Federation, the destroyed energy facilities need to be restored in order to normalize the situation.
What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Rivne region
As Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported, the target of the Russian attack was an energy infrastructure facility.
The head of the OVA added that "all relevant services" are working on the spot.
According to preliminary data, during the Russian airstrike, there were no injured or injured.
Russia also attacked Ternopil
As Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadala noted, a Russian UAV hit a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of Ternopil. Part of the city without electricity.
The mayor noted that emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
At the same time, he urged local residents to stock up on water, as problems with water supply are predicted due to the lack of electricity.
We will remind, on the night of November 26, during a mass attack with the use of kamikaze drones, explosions rang out in Ternopil. After that, the city was partially cut off, and there were also interruptions with water supply. Then, due to the strike of the Russian Federation "Shakheda", the electrical infrastructure from which Ternopil is powered was damaged.
