The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil

The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 3, the Russian military struck an energy facility in the Rivne region with drones. They also attacked the power plant in Ternopil.

Points of attention

  • The Russian military attacked the energy infrastructure in the Rivne region and Ternopil.
  • As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation, incidents occurred with water supply and electricity in cities.
  • Local emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
  • Residents of Ternopil are advised to stock up on water and be prepared for temporary power outages.
  • In connection with the attack of the Russian Federation, the destroyed energy facilities need to be restored in order to normalize the situation.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Rivne region

As Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported, the target of the Russian attack was an energy infrastructure facility.

The head of the OVA added that "all relevant services" are working on the spot.

According to preliminary data, during the Russian airstrike, there were no injured or injured.

Russia also attacked Ternopil

As Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadala noted, a Russian UAV hit a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of Ternopil. Part of the city without electricity.

The mayor noted that emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

At the same time, he urged local residents to stock up on water, as problems with water supply are predicted due to the lack of electricity.

Energy workers and rescue workers eliminate the consequences of the attack. Stock up on water, charge your phones," added the mayor.

We will remind, on the night of November 26, during a mass attack with the use of kamikaze drones, explosions rang out in Ternopil. After that, the city was partially cut off, and there were also interruptions with water supply. Then, due to the strike of the Russian Federation "Shakheda", the electrical infrastructure from which Ternopil is powered was damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army fired at energy facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine — what is known
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
The Russian army fired at energy facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is massively attacking Ukraine with missiles — the power system is under attack
Russia is massively attacking Ukraine with missiles — the power system is under attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine's energy system with about 120 missiles and 90 drones
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine's energy system with about 120 missiles and 90 drones

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?