The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil

On December 3, the Russian military struck an energy facility in the Rivne region with drones. They also attacked the power plant in Ternopil.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Rivne region

As Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported, the target of the Russian attack was an energy infrastructure facility.

The head of the OVA added that "all relevant services" are working on the spot.

According to preliminary data, during the Russian airstrike, there were no injured or injured.

Russia also attacked Ternopil

As Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadala noted, a Russian UAV hit a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of Ternopil. Part of the city without electricity.

The mayor noted that emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

At the same time, he urged local residents to stock up on water, as problems with water supply are predicted due to the lack of electricity.

Energy workers and rescue workers eliminate the consequences of the attack. Stock up on water, charge your phones," added the mayor. Share