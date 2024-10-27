The Russian army fired at energy facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine — what is known

Due to the Russian attacks on Ukraine, five regions were partially left without electricity. In particular, it is about more than 500 settlements.

In 5 regions of Ukraine, there is no electricity due to shelling by the Russian Federation

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the last day, as a result of shelling and hostilities, power was cut off to consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of the morning of October 27, 528 settlements remain without electricity, partially or completely.

In particular, problems with electricity supply in the following areas:

Khmelnytskyi region: during the air alert, a blackout occurred at one of the substations, which led to the blackout of several substations, household and industrial consumers. An ignition was detected, which was eliminated. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Dnipropetrovsk region: after the shelling of the substation territory, an emergency shutdown occurred, which left household consumers and the water supply company without power. Power is restored.

Donetsk region: as a result of hostilities, overhead power lines were shut down, which caused power outages at the substation and household consumers.

Sumy region: substations, energy facilities, and local businesses were cut off due to the drone attack during the air alert. Power is restored.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 27, the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, the downing of 41 enemy UAVs was confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.