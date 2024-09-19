The Russians mined general and special purpose hydraulic structures in the Belgorod region, which may indicate preparation for a provocation. However, there may be another reason — an attempt to disrupt a possible attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians mined dams in the Belgorod region

Undermining the dams will lead to the flooding of settlements and an ecological disaster.

The mining of hydraulic structures indicates the preparation of a provocation.

This can be regarded as a “bookmark” for the future — if, for example, the situation changes dramatically and the Russians have to blow up dams to slow down the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and it can also be assumed that the Russian Federation is preparing provocations at hydraulic structures in order to further accuse Ukraine of environmental and humanitarian consequences. Vitaly Sarantsev Spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv"

Undermining the dam will certainly lead to a large-scale flood. The nearest settlements will be flooded, all life in the region will be at risk.

Russians are not new to blowing up dams. On June 6, 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed the Kakhovskaya HPP dam, which led to the flooding of approximately 80 settlements.

Operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

The breach of the border on the night of August 6 and the start of a raid by Ukrainian troops on the territory of the Kursk region came as a surprise to the Russian Armed Forces.

Fortifications are being built in the Belgorod region. In the Russian Federation, they are afraid of a repeat operation, as in Kurshchyna.

Defense forces of Ukraine confidently advance and capture Russian military and conscripts.

Thanks to the replenishment of the exchange fund between the countries, the exchange of prisoners of war became more frequent. Earlier, it was more difficult to agree on them with the Russian Federation.

Approximately 37,000 Russian troops have been transferred to the Kursk region. The vast majority of them were brought from the south of Ukraine.