Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The SBU managed to prevent a new terrorist attack
The Security Service of Ukraine has officially confirmed that it has detained a woman who, at the behest of Russian special services, was planning to blow up one of the most popular hotels in Rivne.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine has charged the defendant under relevant criminal articles, including a completed attempt at a terrorist act, which could lead to up to 12 years of imprisonment with property confiscation.
  • This incident highlights the ongoing security threats faced by Ukraine and the alarming extent to which foreign entities seek to sow terror and instability within the country.

The SBU managed to prevent a new terrorist attack

According to the secret service, they detained the suspect "red-handed" as she hurriedly left the hotel.

In the room, the woman left a homemade explosive device and a mini-camera with remote access to record the explosion.

The explosive was to be activated remotely — by calling a mobile phone built into the device.

The Security Service of Ukraine was able to successfully neutralize the SVP.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 49-year-old resident of the Rivne region. Russian special services recruited her through a dating site. She received the coordinates of a cache with a ready-made explosive device and the key to a room booked for a fake person.

In addition, the suspect, on the instructions of the curators, purchased components for the manufacture of another SVP.

During a search of her home, a phone with evidence of collaboration with the enemy and components of a second explosive device were seized.

SBU investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt at a terrorist act committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy).

She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

