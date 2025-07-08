Russia planned to blow up a hotel in Rivne

The Security Service of Ukraine has officially confirmed that it has detained a woman who, at the behest of Russian special services, was planning to blow up one of the most popular hotels in Rivne.

The SBU managed to prevent a new terrorist attack

According to the secret service, they detained the suspect "red-handed" as she hurriedly left the hotel.

In the room, the woman left a homemade explosive device and a mini-camera with remote access to record the explosion.

The explosive was to be activated remotely — by calling a mobile phone built into the device.

The Security Service of Ukraine was able to successfully neutralize the SVP.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 49-year-old resident of the Rivne region. Russian special services recruited her through a dating site. She received the coordinates of a cache with a ready-made explosive device and the key to a room booked for a fake person. Share

In addition, the suspect, on the instructions of the curators, purchased components for the manufacture of another SVP.

During a search of her home, a phone with evidence of collaboration with the enemy and components of a second explosive device were seized.

SBU investigators informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt at a terrorist act committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy). Share

She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.