Russia plans to produce 224 Kh-32 missiles during 2024

Ukrainian partisans from the ATESH movement released secret documents regarding the production of Russian Kh-32 cruise missiles at one of the enemy's specialised enterprises.

How many Kh-32 cruise missiles does Russia plan to produce during the year

As the partisans note, earlier they penetrated the Dubna Machine-Building Plant and obtained secret documents related to the production of cruise missiles. Then, they learned about the enterprise's production plans and actual capabilities.

They also reported that Andrei Peregudov, the director of the department of the defence and industrial complex of the Russian Federation, demands from the director of the enterprise to increase the volume of production of the specified type of missiles.

So, by 2024, Russia plans to produce 224 missiles.

According to the information of the partisans, they are already falling out of the schedule, as was the case in previous years.

What is known about X-32 missiles

It is worth noting that the Russians modernised the Kh-22 missiles relatively recently, increasing their accuracy and range. They called the updated version Kh-32.

The former Air Force Command spokesman, Col Yuriy Ignat, noted that the enemy has increased their accuracy and increased their range.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) deputy chief, Maj Gen Vadym Skibytskyi, said Russia had modernised the Kh-22 and Onyx missiles. In addition, they resumed the use of the Bastion complexes.