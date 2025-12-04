Russia "re-educates" abducted Ukrainian children in camps in North Korea and Belarus

North Korea has recorded "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians. There are also such "institutions" in Belarus.

Russia abuses kidnapped Ukrainian children in camps

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Facebook.

Russia is detaining Ukrainian children not only on its territory, but also in Belarus and North Korea. In total, at least 165 camps have been created where children are militarized and Russified, noted Kateryna Rashevska, an expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights. Share

According to her, the Kremlin presents the deportation as an "evacuation", but does not transfer lists of children to the Red Cross, does not explain the reasons for their detention, and does not ensure voluntary return.

Instead, deportation, granting of Russian citizenship, adoption, and full Russification, Rashevska said.

