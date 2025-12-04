Russia "re-educates" abducted Ukrainian children in camps in North Korea and Belarus

North Korea has recorded "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians. There are also such "institutions" in Belarus.
- Russia is accused of abducting Ukrainian children and subjecting them to 're-education' in camps located in North Korea, Belarus, and within its own borders.
- At least 165 camps have been identified where children are forcibly militarized and Russified, raising serious concerns about violations of human rights.
- The Kremlin masks these actions as 'evacuation' while failing to disclose complete lists of children, deny voluntary returns, and even grant Russian citizenship and full Russification to the abducted children.
Russia abuses kidnapped Ukrainian children in camps
The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Facebook.
According to her, the Kremlin presents the deportation as an "evacuation", but does not transfer lists of children to the Red Cross, does not explain the reasons for their detention, and does not ensure voluntary return.
Instead, deportation, granting of Russian citizenship, adoption, and full Russification, Rashevska said.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
