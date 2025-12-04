Russia "re-educates" abducted Ukrainian children in camps in North Korea and Belarus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia "re-educates" abducted Ukrainian children in camps in North Korea and Belarus

Ukrainian children
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

North Korea has recorded "re-education" camps for Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians. There are also such "institutions" in Belarus.

Points of attention

  • Russia is accused of abducting Ukrainian children and subjecting them to 're-education' in camps located in North Korea, Belarus, and within its own borders.
  • At least 165 camps have been identified where children are forcibly militarized and Russified, raising serious concerns about violations of human rights.
  • The Kremlin masks these actions as 'evacuation' while failing to disclose complete lists of children, deny voluntary returns, and even grant Russian citizenship and full Russification to the abducted children.

Russia abuses kidnapped Ukrainian children in camps

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Facebook.

Russia is detaining Ukrainian children not only on its territory, but also in Belarus and North Korea. In total, at least 165 camps have been created where children are militarized and Russified, noted Kateryna Rashevska, an expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights.

According to her, the Kremlin presents the deportation as an "evacuation", but does not transfer lists of children to the Red Cross, does not explain the reasons for their detention, and does not ensure voluntary return.

Instead, deportation, granting of Russian citizenship, adoption, and full Russification, Rashevska said.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Senate held hearings on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia — details
The US Senate
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UN demands Russia immediately return all abducted Ukrainian children — resolution
UN

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?