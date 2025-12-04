UN demands Russia immediately return all abducted Ukrainian children — resolution

The UN General Assembly, at a special emergency session, adopted by an overwhelming majority on December 3 the resolution "Return of Ukrainian Children."

UN demands immediate return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Of the 193 UN members, 91 countries voted "in favor", 12 voted "against", and 57 abstained.

In addition to Russia, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Niger, and Sudan spoke out against the resolution.

The resolution demands from Russia the "immediate, safe and unconditional return of all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly displaced or deported."

They have also stopped all practices of forced displacement, deportation, separation from families, changes in the personal status of children — "in particular through citizenship, adoption or placement in foster families" — and attempts at "ideological influence" on them.

The document emphasizes that the fate of Ukrainian children who have been separated from their families since 2014, including through forced displacement within the temporarily occupied territory and deportation to the Russian Federation, is of "deep concern."

Voting for the UN resolution

The General Assembly notes that such actions by the Russian Federation contradict the Geneva Conventions and other documents that prohibit "individual or mass forced displacements, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory, regardless of the motive."

UN states have condemned Russia's legislative and administrative measures starting in 2022 that simplify the granting of citizenship to Ukrainian children, primarily orphans. Share

The document emphasizes the need to ensure that all those involved in forced displacements and deportations are held accountable.

The General Assembly supported the efforts of states and international organizations aimed at the “prompt, safe and unconditional return” of the children and their subsequent rehabilitation. It specifically mentioned the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The General Assembly appealed to the UN Secretary-General to use his "good offices", including through the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, to obtain "full information on the whereabouts, health, well-being and legal status" of children and to ensure unhindered access to them by international humanitarian and monitoring organizations.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: