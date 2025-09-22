Russia accompanies the work of the UN General Assembly with murders in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The world must tighten sanctions against the aggressor.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine just before the UN General Assembly, prompting President Zelenskyy to call for stronger sanctions against the aggressor.
- Significant material destruction and casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia and other regions of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, with civilian infrastructure being targeted.
- President Zelenskyy highlighted the drone strikes in various regions, including Donetsk and Sumy, emphasizing the need for international support and action against Russia's aggression.
Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia
Zelenskyy recalled that rescue operations and clearing of rubble are currently underway after the Russian strike on Zaporizhia. According to him, guided bombs hit civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
The President also reported that the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were hit by drones at night. In total, more than 140 drones were recorded, some of which were "Shahedas".
Zelenskyy emphasized that the relevant services are working wherever necessary.
Separately, the president reminded that the UN General Assembly is starting its work. He emphasized that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied this annual diplomatic event with its murders.
That is why it is so important that this diplomatic week is productive. We must act so that murders and war do not become routine. We need really strong pressure on Russia, new joint steps by everyone in the world who believes that international law must work again.
He added that sanctions, political pressure, and Russia's responsibility for the war are necessary, and expressed gratitude to all partners for their support for Ukraine.
