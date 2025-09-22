Russia accompanies the work of the UN General Assembly with murders in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The world must tighten sanctions against the aggressor.

Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy recalled that rescue operations and clearing of rubble are currently underway after the Russian strike on Zaporizhia. According to him, guided bombs hit civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

15 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. As of now, three people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President also reported that the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were hit by drones at night. In total, more than 140 drones were recorded, some of which were "Shahedas".

In Sumy, a bread-making enterprise, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged, and one person was injured. A school in Malotaranivka, Donetsk Oblast, was also damaged. Share

Zelenskyy emphasized that the relevant services are working wherever necessary.

Separately, the president reminded that the UN General Assembly is starting its work. He emphasized that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied this annual diplomatic event with its murders.

That is why it is so important that this diplomatic week is productive. We must act so that murders and war do not become routine. We need really strong pressure on Russia, new joint steps by everyone in the world who believes that international law must work again.

He added that sanctions, political pressure, and Russia's responsibility for the war are necessary, and expressed gratitude to all partners for their support for Ukraine.