Russia accompanies the work of the UN General Assembly with murders in Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia accompanies the work of the UN General Assembly with murders in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The world must tighten sanctions against the aggressor.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine just before the UN General Assembly, prompting President Zelenskyy to call for stronger sanctions against the aggressor.
  • Significant material destruction and casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia and other regions of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, with civilian infrastructure being targeted.
  • President Zelenskyy highlighted the drone strikes in various regions, including Donetsk and Sumy, emphasizing the need for international support and action against Russia's aggression.

Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy recalled that rescue operations and clearing of rubble are currently underway after the Russian strike on Zaporizhia. According to him, guided bombs hit civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

15 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. As of now, three people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President also reported that the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were hit by drones at night. In total, more than 140 drones were recorded, some of which were "Shahedas".

In Sumy, a bread-making enterprise, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged, and one person was injured. A school in Malotaranivka, Donetsk Oblast, was also damaged.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the relevant services are working wherever necessary.

Separately, the president reminded that the UN General Assembly is starting its work. He emphasized that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied this annual diplomatic event with its murders.

That is why it is so important that this diplomatic week is productive. We must act so that murders and war do not become routine. We need really strong pressure on Russia, new joint steps by everyone in the world who believes that international law must work again.

He added that sanctions, political pressure, and Russia's responsibility for the war are necessary, and expressed gratitude to all partners for their support for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced the creation of Assault Troops
Assault troops are being created in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced an important meeting with Trump
New meeting between Zelensky and Trump — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is preparing a new prisoner exchange with Russia — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?