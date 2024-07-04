Russia recalls its OSCE delegation, complaining of alleged russophobia

On July 3, the State Duma of the aggressor country adopted a decision to suspend the delegation's participation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). During this period, Russia will consider "legally null" any actions and changes to the rules of procedure regarding its delegation.
- The State Duma of the Russian Federation voted to terminate the participation of the Russian delegation and to refuse contributions to the budget of the OSCE PA.
- The Russian side demands a review of the leadership of the OSCE PA because of their, in their opinion, Russophobic and discriminatory approaches
- The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide and demanded decolonization from the aggressor country.
Russians complained about the "Russophobic" attitudes of the OSCE PA members
The so-called "Federation Council" and the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a statement terminating the Russian delegation's participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The State Duma of the Russian Federation made such a cynical position public.
In addition, the statement states that during the period of suspension of participation, any actions and changes to the rules of procedure of the OSCE PA, which are aimed at "damaging the Russian delegation", will be considered "legally null and void".
However, the representatives of the aggressor country still noted their readiness to return to the work of the OSCE PA, provided that its leadership and a number of member states review what they called "Russophobic and discriminatory approaches" to solving European security problems.
The OSCE PA recognised Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide
The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported the resolution in which it recognised Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and declared the need for decolonisation of the aggressor country.
The first details were disclosed by a member of the parliamentary delegation, Pavlo Frolov.
He noted that on the opening day of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning the 10-year armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion and genocide of the Ukrainian people.
Moreover, it is indicated that this document defines the decolonisation of the Russian Federation as "a necessary prerequisite for the establishment of lasting peace."
