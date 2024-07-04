On July 3, the State Duma of the aggressor country adopted a decision to suspend the delegation's participation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). During this period, Russia will consider "legally null" any actions and changes to the rules of procedure regarding its delegation.

Russians complained about the "Russophobic" attitudes of the OSCE PA members

The so-called "Federation Council" and the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a statement terminating the Russian delegation's participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The State Duma of the Russian Federation made such a cynical position public.

Senators of the Russian Federation and deputies of the State Duma consider it reasonable and natural to suspend the participation of the Russian delegation in the OSCE PA, as well as the payment of Russian contributions to the budget of the OSCE PA, they informed in the statement. Share

In addition, the statement states that during the period of suspension of participation, any actions and changes to the rules of procedure of the OSCE PA, which are aimed at "damaging the Russian delegation", will be considered "legally null and void".

However, the representatives of the aggressor country still noted their readiness to return to the work of the OSCE PA, provided that its leadership and a number of member states review what they called "Russophobic and discriminatory approaches" to solving European security problems.

Decision of the State Duma of the aggressor country

The OSCE PA recognised Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported the resolution in which it recognised Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and declared the need for decolonisation of the aggressor country.

The first details were disclosed by a member of the parliamentary delegation, Pavlo Frolov.

He noted that on the opening day of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning the 10-year armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion and genocide of the Ukrainian people.