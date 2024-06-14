Russia recognises Georgian Legion fighting for Ukraine as terrorist organisation
Russia recognises Georgian Legion fighting for Ukraine as terrorist organisation

Legion
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation recognised the "Georgian National Legion" as a terrorist organisation.

Russia's occupiers recognised the "Georgian Legion" as a terrorist organisation

As the FSB of Russia notes, the "Georgian National Legion" was created in 2014 "under the patronage of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."

Legion members fight on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The FSB declares that they are allegedly involved in "the organisation of subversive and terrorist acts on the territory of Russia, the torture of servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and the killing of civilians."

The "Georgian Legion" commander warns of the aftermath for Georgia and the world in the case of Russia's victory

Mamuka Mamulashvili, who in 2014 created the "Georgian National Legion" to help the Ukrainian people preserve their independence, told online.ua why Ukraine's victory is so important for Georgia and the whole world.

The commander noted that Russia is a state without history. Putin needs a piece of Ukrainian history to justify his existence, so they attacked Ukraine.

Putin understands that if Russia wins this war, he will have a free hand to attack and occupy the rest of the countries. He wants to revive the USSR.

Mamuka Mamulashvili

Mamuka Mamulashvili

Commander of the "Georgian Legion"

We learned to react to this aggression very late. The world community did nothing when such events unfolded in Georgia. One of the politicians of the European Parliament said that the Third World War started in Georgia in 2008. However, it started back in 1992-1993, Mamuka Mamulashvili noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the "Georgian Legion" has remained one of Ukraine's most significant foreign formations.

