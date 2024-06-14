Russia recognises Georgian Legion fighting for Ukraine as terrorist organisation

The Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation recognised the "Georgian National Legion" as a terrorist organisation.
Russia's occupiers recognised the "Georgian Legion" as a terrorist organisation
As the FSB of Russia notes, the "Georgian National Legion" was created in 2014 "under the patronage of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."
Legion members fight on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The FSB declares that they are allegedly involved in "the organisation of subversive and terrorist acts on the territory of Russia, the torture of servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and the killing of civilians."
The "Georgian Legion" commander warns of the aftermath for Georgia and the world in the case of Russia's victory
Mamuka Mamulashvili, who in 2014 created the "Georgian National Legion" to help the Ukrainian people preserve their independence, told online.ua why Ukraine's victory is so important for Georgia and the whole world.
The commander noted that Russia is a state without history. Putin needs a piece of Ukrainian history to justify his existence, so they attacked Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the "Georgian Legion" has remained one of Ukraine's most significant foreign formations.
