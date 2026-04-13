Russia renewed strikes on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the morning of April 13, Russian occupation forces attacked railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian occupation forces renewed strikes on the railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, disrupting Ukrainian railways.
- The air threat monitoring center and locomotive crews of Ukrzaliznytsia successfully detected the threat in time, leading to the safe evacuation of about 500 passengers from a commuter train.
Russia attacks Ukrainian railways: what is known
Unfortunately, the resumption of attacks on railway infrastructure after a relative lull was not long in coming.
This morning, thanks to the clear work of the air threat monitoring center and locomotive crews of Ukrzaliznytsia in the Dnipropetrovsk region, we managed to stop the suburban train in advance and evacuate the passengers."
UZ notes that the monitoring center detected the air threat in time and promptly transmitted the information to the locomotive crews of suburban and freight trains that were operating in the potential danger zone.
It is stated that thanks to coordinated actions, none of the passengers or railway workers were injured.
After the threat from the air ceased to be detected, the passengers were returned to the train, and it continued on its route.
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