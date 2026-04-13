Russia renewed strikes on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the morning of April 13, Russian occupation forces attacked railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia attacks Ukrainian railways: what is known

Unfortunately, the resumption of attacks on railway infrastructure after a relative lull was not long in coming.

This morning, thanks to the clear work of the air threat monitoring center and locomotive crews of Ukrzaliznytsia in the Dnipropetrovsk region, we managed to stop the suburban train in advance and evacuate the passengers."

UZ notes that the monitoring center detected the air threat in time and promptly transmitted the information to the locomotive crews of suburban and freight trains that were operating in the potential danger zone.

The commuter train was stopped at the nearest station, after which about 500 passengers were evacuated. The locomotive crew of the freight train also left the locomotive cab in time. After that, the enemy struck near the freight train locomotive. Share

It is stated that thanks to coordinated actions, none of the passengers or railway workers were injured.