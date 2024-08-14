Cyber "ATESH" received information from the personnel department of 810 OBPRM of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation that cadets of military universities were sent to the Kherson region to gain combat experience.
Points of attention
- Russian military school cadets are being sent to the Kherson region to gain combat experience in hostilities against Ukraine.
- The cadets are performing tasks at the same level as regular military personnel, potentially leading to an increase in their number in the combat zone.
- The decision to send cadets to war against Ukraine may result in making combat experience a mandatory condition for graduates of military schools.
- Civilians in the Kursk region are being trained as emergency drone pilots to operate attack UAVs to stop the movement of equipment.
- The presence of cadets in combat zones raises concerns about their safety and the explanation that would need to be given to their families if casualties occur.
In units, cadets perform tasks at the same level as regular servicemen.
While the 810th brigade is trying to survive in the Kursk region, cadets have been left to guard their positions near the Perekop Isthmus.
I wonder how the commanders of these cadets will explain to the mothers if their sons do not return from this "practice", ATESH agents ask.
In the Kursk region, civilians are made emergency drone pilots
An ATESH agent from the event center reported that all those who have experience in operating UAVs or are training to become operators, were urgently gathered and brought to a hangar near the Halino airfield.
It is here that the Boomerang FPV drone pilot training center is located.
The military forms calculations from two people: the operator and his assistant.
The training time is up to 10 hours (since the process of firmware and soldering of drones is skipped).
