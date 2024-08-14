Cyber "ATESH" received information from the personnel department of 810 OBPRM of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation that cadets of military universities were sent to the Kherson region to gain combat experience.

Russian cadets were sent to war against Ukraine

In units, cadets perform tasks at the same level as regular servicemen.

While the 810th brigade is trying to survive in the Kursk region, cadets have been left to guard their positions near the Perekop Isthmus.

It is likely that the number of cadets in the combat zone will increase, as they plan to make the presence of combat experience a mandatory condition for graduates of military schools. Share

I wonder how the commanders of these cadets will explain to the mothers if their sons do not return from this "practice", ATESH agents ask.

In the Kursk region, civilians are made emergency drone pilots

An ATESH agent from the event center reported that all those who have experience in operating UAVs or are training to become operators, were urgently gathered and brought to a hangar near the Halino airfield.

It is here that the Boomerang FPV drone pilot training center is located.

The military forms calculations from two people: the operator and his assistant.

The training time is up to 10 hours (since the process of firmware and soldering of drones is skipped).