Russia sent about 40 ships for military drills in Pacific

The Russian Navy has begun large-scale drills in the Pacific Ocean. This happened on the eve of dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea.
- The training of the Russian Federation allegedly covers the fight against submarines and defence against air attacks.
- Plans for Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam include discussing the development of partnership, the international agenda and the signing of bilateral documents.
- Following the negotiations in Vietnam, a joint statement between Russia and Hanoi is planned to be adopted.
- The visit to Vietnam comes after Hanoi stopped participating in a peace summit on Ukraine.
What is known about the Russian military drills in the Pacific Ocean
About 40 ships, boats, and support vessels participate in the Russian Navy's manoeuvres.
The Russian Federation will also send about 20 planes and helicopters to that area. The exercises will last until June 28 in the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, and the Sea of Okhotsk.
In Russia, it is reported that the exercises are allegedly designed to practice the fight against submarines and defence against air attacks.
What is known about Putin's visits to the DPRK and Vietnam
On June 17, the Kremlin announced Putin's plans to visit North Korea. The Washington Post suggested that the Russian dictator may ask the head of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.
Putin also plans a visit to Vietnam.
Also, based on the results of Putin's talks in Vietnam, it is planned to adopt a joint statement and sign a number of bilateral documents.
Reuters reports that Putin's visit to Vietnam comes after Hanoi shied away from a peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland and sent its deputy foreign minister to a BRICS meeting in Russia earlier last week.
