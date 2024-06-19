Russia sent about 40 ships for military drills in Pacific

The Russian Navy has begun large-scale drills in the Pacific Ocean. This happened on the eve of dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea.

What is known about the Russian military drills in the Pacific Ocean

About 40 ships, boats, and support vessels participate in the Russian Navy's manoeuvres.

The Russian Federation will also send about 20 planes and helicopters to that area. The exercises will last until June 28 in the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, and the Sea of Okhotsk.

In Russia, it is reported that the exercises are allegedly designed to practice the fight against submarines and defence against air attacks.

What is known about Putin's visits to the DPRK and Vietnam

On June 17, the Kremlin announced Putin's plans to visit North Korea. The Washington Post suggested that the Russian dictator may ask the head of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

Putin also plans a visit to Vietnam.

During Putin's visit to Vietnam, it is planned to discuss the development of partnership between Moscow and Hanoi, issues of the international and regional agenda, the Kremlin press service reported. Share

Also, based on the results of Putin's talks in Vietnam, it is planned to adopt a joint statement and sign a number of bilateral documents.