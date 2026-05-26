Russia simultaneously attacked Ukraine with two "Oreshniks" — what happened to the second missile

On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed that several Oreshnik ballistic missiles were used in the massive attack on Ukraine, and not just one, as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzed this information and announced its conclusions.

One of the “Oreshniks” might not even reach its target

Ukrainian OSINT researchers published a video online showing the launch of a second missile.

Analysts immediately drew attention to the fact that the recording shows the fall of six submunitions, which is typical of "Oreshnik".

According to insiders, the missile could have fallen near occupied Avdiivka or Yasynuvata — approximately 40 kilometers from the front line.

As the ISW team explains, if this is indeed the case, then we can already assume that a significant part of the Oreshnik's applications could have ended in technical failures before the targets were hit.

Analysts from the Ukrainian project " ArmyInform " conducted their calculations and stated that Russia's combined strike on May 23-24 could have cost about $361 million.

What is important to understand is that of this amount, approximately $50 million is for one Oreshnik missile.