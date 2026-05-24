Media showed the consequences of Russia's Oreshnik strike on Bila Tserkva — video

On the night of May 24, Russia launched a new massive combined attack on various regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force later confirmed that the enemy had struck Bila Tserkva with a medium-range ballistic missile RS-26 Rubizh (“Oreshnik”).
Points of attention
- The attack resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, including an infant, in the Kyiv region, prompting emergency services to respond to numerous locations.
- Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, while the mayor of Kyiv confirmed an increase in the number of victims in the city.
The Oreshnik strike on Bila Tserkva — what are the consequences?
On the morning of May 24, analysts from Cyber Boroshna reported that an enemy ballistic missile hit a garage cooperative.
Local authorities later confirmed that this was indeed the case.
That evening, journalists gained access to the site of the attack and filmed videos showing the consequences of the attack.
According to the latest data, two people were killed and eight more civilians were injured, including an infant, in the Kyiv region due to enemy attacks.
Emergency services officially confirmed to journalists that they were working at 25 locations in the region.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that the number of victims in the city has increased to 81 people.
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