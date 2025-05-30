Russia spreads cynical fake about strike on Kharkiv trolleybus depot
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Kharkiv trolleybus depot
Читати українською

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about the drone strike on a trolleybus depot in Kharkiv on the night of May 30. Hostile resources claim that there was a drone production workshop and a drone control point on the territory of the enterprise.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandists spread fake news about a drone strike on the Kharkiv trolleybus depot to justify terrorist acts in Ukrainian cities.
  • The Central Intelligence Agency has debunked the Russian fake news and confirmed that the attack targeted civilians, not military facilities.
  • Photos and videos from the scene prove the destruction caused by the drone strike and reveal the absence of any military facilities at the trolleybus depot.

The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the strike on Kharkiv

In fact, the Russian "Shaheeds" destroyed the trolleybus depot, which is visible in numerous photos and videos from the scene, and also damaged nearby apartment buildings.

The enemy used at least eight strike drones. There were no military facilities on the territory of the enterprise.

With such lies, the enemy is trying to convince the public that this attack was not directed at civilians, but at a military target.

This is classic behavior of Russian propagandists. This is how they try to justify terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities.

