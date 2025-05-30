Russia spreads cynical fake about strike on Kharkiv trolleybus depot

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about the drone strike on a trolleybus depot in Kharkiv on the night of May 30. Hostile resources claim that there was a drone production workshop and a drone control point on the territory of the enterprise.

The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the strike on Kharkiv

In fact, the Russian "Shaheeds" destroyed the trolleybus depot, which is visible in numerous photos and videos from the scene, and also damaged nearby apartment buildings.

The enemy used at least eight strike drones. There were no military facilities on the territory of the enterprise. Share

With such lies, the enemy is trying to convince the public that this attack was not directed at civilians, but at a military target.