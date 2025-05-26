Russia spreads fake news about ammunition warehouses in Kramatorsk high-rise buildings
Russia spreads fake news about ammunition warehouses in Kramatorsk high-rise buildings

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Russian propaganda is spreading a fake that the Ukrainian military is deliberately placing warehouses with weapons and ammunition on the first floors of apartment buildings in Kramatorsk and other cities in the Donetsk region.

  • Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ukrainian military placing ammunition warehouses in high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk to justify shelling civilian objects.
  • Hostile propaganda aims to discredit Ukraine by spreading disinformation about the intentions of the Ukrainian military towards civilians.
  • The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked the Russian fake, revealing the false claims made by Russia.

Russia is spreading fake news about Kramatorsk: what is known

At the same time, according to enemy propagandists, the Ukrainian military is allegedly prohibiting civilians from evacuating in order to use them as "human shields."

The Russian fake was debunked by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Such reports have nothing to do with reality. They may indicate that Russia is preparing for provocations or new shelling of civilian objects in Kramatorsk. This is a typical example of the enemy using the tactic of an information alibi — in order to justify itself, the Russian Federation preemptively accuses Ukraine of actions that it could commit itself.

Also, by making up stories about "ammunition depots in high-rise buildings," Russia is trying to deflect responsibility for systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure in frontline cities.

