Russia spreads fake news about ammunition warehouses in Kramatorsk high-rise buildings

Russian propaganda is spreading a fake that the Ukrainian military is deliberately placing warehouses with weapons and ammunition on the first floors of apartment buildings in Kramatorsk and other cities in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ukrainian military placing ammunition warehouses in high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk to justify shelling civilian objects.
- Hostile propaganda aims to discredit Ukraine by spreading disinformation about the intentions of the Ukrainian military towards civilians.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked the Russian fake, revealing the false claims made by Russia.
Russia is spreading fake news about Kramatorsk: what is known
At the same time, according to enemy propagandists, the Ukrainian military is allegedly prohibiting civilians from evacuating in order to use them as "human shields."
The Russian fake was debunked by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Also, by making up stories about "ammunition depots in high-rise buildings," Russia is trying to deflect responsibility for systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure in frontline cities.
