Russia spreads fake news about "Denmark's withdrawal of F-16s from Ukraine to Greenland"

ru propagandists are spreading a video purportedly from the Danish TV channel TV2 Nord, where TV presenter Pia Beltoft allegedly reports that “Denmark plans to take back the F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine and transfer them to Greenland because of Trump’s statements.” This fake was refuted by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In fact, this information is not true. The propagandists took the original TV2 Nord broadcast and replaced the audio track with a fabricated one.

There is no news about the F-16 recall on the channel's official website or social media. The Danish Ministry of Defense has also not made any similar statements.

The fake is being distributed in several languages, which indicates a clearly coordinated campaign.

The enemy's goal is to create the impression that Western partners are ready to abandon support for Ukraine for the sake of their own interests, as well as to undermine trust in allies and sow doubts about the reliability of military assistance.