The AFU denied the Russian fakes about the capture of Kostyantynivka and Rodynske

Fierce fighting continues in Rodynske in the Donetsk region, but reports that Russian troops are in full control of the city are untrue. The same is happening in Kostyantynivka.
Fighting is ongoing in Kostyantynivka and Rodynske
This is reported by the Operational Command "East".
According to the military, the enemy tried to gain a foothold along the railway north of Rodynske, as well as in the western areas of the city, but was unsuccessful. Ukrainian units continue to hold their positions and contain the enemy's advance.
In total, in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 86 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration area, in particular in the Pokrovsko direction, where 52 enemy attacks were stopped.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine also denied the claims of the Russian invaders about alleged control over part of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the 19th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Kremlin is once again trying to wishful thinking and proclaiming the "successes" of the Russian army on the battlefield. However, none of these theses are supported by facts. The claim of alleged control over part of Konstantinovka is also a myth.
As the military noted, the Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding their defenses and destroying the enemy on the approaches to the city.
Russia is trying to influence the international community with disinformation, especially during the negotiations. But these attempts will have no result — except for increasing casualties among the invaders, the military noted.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine called on citizens to verify information and not be a tool in the hands of enemy propagandists.
