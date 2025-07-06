Russians strike Kostyantynivka — 4 dead
Russians strike Kostyantynivka — 4 dead

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
On July 6, at around 11:00, Russian invaders shelled a residential area in Kostyantynivka. They used a FAB-250 with an UMPK module, then an FPV drone. According to the latest data, four civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • The entire Donetsk region remains under constant hostile fire from the Russian army, posing significant danger to residents.
  • Evacuation to safer regions of Ukraine strongly advised by regional authorities due to the ongoing threat of attacks.

What is known about the situation in Kostyantynivka?

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, 5 people were killed and 1 was injured as a result of today's shelling of the region.

Kostyantynivka suffered two airstrikes and rocket fire — 4 people were killed and 1 was injured, 14 private houses, 4 high-rise buildings, an administrative building, cars, and 5 power lines were damaged.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration

In addition, it is noted that in Druzhkivka, Russian invaders killed a local resident and damaged equipment with an FPV drone.

Filashkin urges the population not to ignore the fact that Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka are under constant hostile fire from the Russian army, as is the entire Donetsk region in general.

It is dangerous to stay here! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! — urged the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

