Ilan Shor's pro-Russian political bloc "Victory" has officially confirmed that it will submit documents to participate in the parliamentary elections in Moldova next week. It also stated that the odious Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, should head the list.
Points of attention
- The bloc is considering alliances with other pro-Russian groups, including discussions with the Socialists led by Igor Dodon.
- The odious Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, despite being on trial, is set to lead the list of candidates for the
Putin's people are going to the polls again in Moldova
Ilan Shor himself made a statement on this matter.
This happened right in the capital of Russia — Moscow — where the congress of the pro-Russian "Victory" bloc is taking place on July 6.
According to Shor, next week "Peremoha" will submit documents to participate in the election campaign.
He also cynically lied that "these elections will be the dirtiest" and that the Moldovan authorities would try to remove the bloc from them.
He also officially confirmed that the list of candidates of the "Victory" bloc in the parliamentary elections should be headed by the Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, who is on trial in Moldova in a case of illegal financing of the "Shor" party.
