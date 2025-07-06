Ilan Shor's pro-Russian political bloc "Victory" has officially confirmed that it will submit documents to participate in the parliamentary elections in Moldova next week. It also stated that the odious Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, should head the list.

Putin's people are going to the polls again in Moldova

Ilan Shor himself made a statement on this matter.

This happened right in the capital of Russia — Moscow — where the congress of the pro-Russian "Victory" bloc is taking place on July 6.

According to Shor, next week "Peremoha" will submit documents to participate in the election campaign.

He also cynically lied that "these elections will be the dirtiest" and that the Moldovan authorities would try to remove the bloc from them.

"Our main goal in these elections is to overthrow the fascist regime and hold early elections within the next six months that will be democratic," Putin's henchman shamelessly added. Share

He also officially confirmed that the list of candidates of the "Victory" bloc in the parliamentary elections should be headed by the Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, who is on trial in Moldova in a case of illegal financing of the "Shor" party.