Pro-Russian Bloc "Victory" Wants to Break into Power in Moldova
Pro-Russian Bloc "Victory" Wants to Break into Power in Moldova

Putin's people are going to the polls again in Moldova
Читати українською
Ilan Shor's pro-Russian political bloc "Victory" has officially confirmed that it will submit documents to participate in the parliamentary elections in Moldova next week. It also stated that the odious Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, should head the list.

  • The bloc is considering alliances with other pro-Russian groups, including discussions with the Socialists led by Igor Dodon.
  • The odious Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, despite being on trial, is set to lead the list of candidates for the

Ilan Shor himself made a statement on this matter.

This happened right in the capital of Russia — Moscow — where the congress of the pro-Russian "Victory" bloc is taking place on July 6.

According to Shor, next week "Peremoha" will submit documents to participate in the election campaign.

He also cynically lied that "these elections will be the dirtiest" and that the Moldovan authorities would try to remove the bloc from them.

"Our main goal in these elections is to overthrow the fascist regime and hold early elections within the next six months that will be democratic," Putin's henchman shamelessly added.

He also officially confirmed that the list of candidates of the "Victory" bloc in the parliamentary elections should be headed by the Bashkan of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Hutsul, who is on trial in Moldova in a case of illegal financing of the "Shor" party.

Currently, the possibility of creating a pro-Kremlin left-wing mega-bloc, which would also include Ilan Shor's people, is being discussed in Molodov. Such discussions between the parties were recently confirmed by the pro-Russian leader of the Socialists, Igor Dodon.

