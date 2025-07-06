Zelensky hits Russia with new powerful sanctions
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky hits Russia with new powerful sanctions

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia - what is known
Читати українською

On July 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had signed a new sanctions package. According to him, this time it concerns special sanctions that target many Russian financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasizes the collective aim to compel Russia to cease hostilities and emphasizes the significant impact of sanctions on Russia's future prospects.
  • The new sanctions are expected to impede Russia's financial operations and force Russia to reckon with the consequences of its actions, signaling Ukraine's determination to secure peace.

Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — what is known

As the president noted, the new restrictions were introduced at the request of the National Bank of Ukraine.

This is both synchronization with our partners and our initiative. Only through one company, which is now on the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, that is, before the sanctions, the Russians have spent several billion dollars, and this is mainly for the needs of their military industry. Of course, we will stop all the schemes. Now, when the usual financial paths for Russia are blocked in many places, they are switching to cryptocurrency payments, among other things.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, these are sanctions against 60 legal entities.

It is also indicated that in total, the new package includes 73 individuals, all of whom are Russian citizens.

We will also synchronize sanctions on them. This is not an easy job: sanctions rules vary around the world, but we all have a common goal — to force Russia to end the war and limit its potential as much as possible. Sanctions are already depriving Russia of a future and are expected to significantly complicate the everyday life of the Russian system.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that new solutions will be ready next week.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that all European packages against Russia should be implemented within Ukrainian jurisdiction.

Just like our Ukrainian sanctions in the European Union.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian manufacturers of shaheeds
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU unanimously extends sectoral sanctions against Russia
The EU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia receives chips for missiles despite sanctions — what is the reason
a missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?