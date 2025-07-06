Zelensky hits Russia with new powerful sanctions

On July 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had signed a new sanctions package. According to him, this time it concerns special sanctions that target many Russian financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasizes the collective aim to compel Russia to cease hostilities and emphasizes the significant impact of sanctions on Russia's future prospects.
- The new sanctions are expected to impede Russia's financial operations and force Russia to reckon with the consequences of its actions, signaling Ukraine's determination to secure peace.
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — what is known
As the president noted, the new restrictions were introduced at the request of the National Bank of Ukraine.
According to the head of state, these are sanctions against 60 legal entities.
It is also indicated that in total, the new package includes 73 individuals, all of whom are Russian citizens.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that new solutions will be ready next week.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that all European packages against Russia should be implemented within Ukrainian jurisdiction.
