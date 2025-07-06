Zelensky hits Russia with new powerful sanctions

On July 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had signed a new sanctions package. According to him, this time it concerns special sanctions that target many Russian financial schemes, including cryptocurrency ones.

Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — what is known

As the president noted, the new restrictions were introduced at the request of the National Bank of Ukraine.

This is both synchronization with our partners and our initiative. Only through one company, which is now on the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, that is, before the sanctions, the Russians have spent several billion dollars, and this is mainly for the needs of their military industry. Of course, we will stop all the schemes. Now, when the usual financial paths for Russia are blocked in many places, they are switching to cryptocurrency payments, among other things. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, these are sanctions against 60 legal entities.

It is also indicated that in total, the new package includes 73 individuals, all of whom are Russian citizens.

We will also synchronize sanctions on them. This is not an easy job: sanctions rules vary around the world, but we all have a common goal — to force Russia to end the war and limit its potential as much as possible. Sanctions are already depriving Russia of a future and are expected to significantly complicate the everyday life of the Russian system. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that new solutions will be ready next week.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that all European packages against Russia should be implemented within Ukrainian jurisdiction.