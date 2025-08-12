Russia bombed Kostyantynivka — there are casualties

On August 12, Russian army aircraft struck Konstantinovka with a FAB-250 guided bomb. According to the latest data, two civilians were killed.
Konstantinovka again under attack from the Russian Federation
The head of the Kostyantynivka city military administration, Serhiy Gorbunov, spoke about the new attack and its consequences.
He also clarified that civilians in the city died in their own homes from injuries incompatible with life.
In addition, it is reported that the blast wave and debris damaged eight private homes, and significant destruction was recorded at the impact site.
Against this background, Serhiy Gorbunov once again called on community residents to follow safety rules and, if possible, evacuate to safe regions.
For evacuation issues, please contact:
• 050 567 88 87
• 093 420 18 83
