Russia bombed Kostyantynivka — there are casualties
Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

On August 12, Russian army aircraft struck Konstantinovka with a FAB-250 guided bomb. According to the latest data, two civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities are providing evacuation assistance and can be contacted for further information on the evacuation process.
  • It is crucial for residents to prioritize their safety and well-being by following the safety guidelines and evacuation recommendations given the ongoing threat of attacks.

The head of the Kostyantynivka city military administration, Serhiy Gorbunov, spoke about the new attack and its consequences.

Two civilians were killed as a result of an enemy airstrike with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb, an official officially confirmed.

He also clarified that civilians in the city died in their own homes from injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, it is reported that the blast wave and debris damaged eight private homes, and significant destruction was recorded at the impact site.

Against this background, Serhiy Gorbunov once again called on community residents to follow safety rules and, if possible, evacuate to safe regions.

For evacuation issues, please contact:

• 050 567 88 87

• 093 420 18 83

Remember: everyone's life and health are the highest value! — emphasized Serhiy Gorbunov.

