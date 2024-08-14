Russia stole half a million tons of grain from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region

In 2024, Russia stole and exported about half a million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region, and plans to export another 200,000 tons.
The Russian Federation stole half a million tons of grain from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.
According to him, the occupiers illegally export grain to Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation, and then export millions of tons of grain and technical crops. Due to the stolen grain alone, the losses of the Zaporizhzhya region's agricultural sector in the first year of the occupation amounted to more than 7 billion dollars.
Also, according to Fedorov, the occupiers took away the harvests of previous years from elevators, granaries and the port of Berdyansk.
The ship's captain was transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia
The Security Service of Ukraine detained a foreign cargo ship and its captain, who worked for the aggressor, in the waters of Odesa. The suspect in the case was transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.
The ship flew under the flag of one of the countries of Central Africa, and its crew fulfilled the order of the Russian Federation to export Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied Crimea.
According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the ship repeatedly docked at the sea port of Sevastopol to pick up looted agricultural products.
The ship then transported the cargo to the Middle East for sale to the aggressor country.
In this way, he helped the Russians to export multi-ton consignments of Ukrainian grain stolen from the temporarily occupied regions in the south of Ukraine.
