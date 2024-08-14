Russia stole half a million tons of grain from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region
Ukraine
2024-08-14

Ivan Fedorov
grain
In 2024, Russia stole and exported about half a million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region, and plans to export another 200,000 tons.

  • Russia stole and exported about half a million tons of grain from the Zaporizhzhia region, leading to over 7 billion dollars in losses for the Ukrainian agricultural sector.
  • Occupiers illegally export grain from the stolen territories to Crimea and the Russian Federation, planning to export an additional 200,000 tons.
  • 1.4 million hectares of arable land in the Zaporizhzhia region are under occupation or in active hostilities, with occupiers collecting and stealing crops from these areas.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine detained a foreign cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia, revealing the extent of the crime and deceit in exporting looted agricultural products.
  • The ship's captain aided the Russians in exporting stolen Ukrainian grain by disabling the GPS tracker and falsifying route information, highlighting the deceptive tactics used in the illegal export of agricultural goods.

The Russian Federation stole half a million tons of grain from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region

This year, about half a million tons of wheat were exported from the region, which is one-seventh of all the grain that Russia sold for export. They plan to export another 200,000 tons.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

According to him, the occupiers illegally export grain to Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation, and then export millions of tons of grain and technical crops. Due to the stolen grain alone, the losses of the Zaporizhzhya region's agricultural sector in the first year of the occupation amounted to more than 7 billion dollars.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, 1.8 million hectares of arable land were cultivated in the Zaporizhzhia region. Now 80% (1.4 million hectares) of these lands are under occupation or in the zone of active hostilities. It is from these territories that the occupiers collect and steal crops.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Also, according to Fedorov, the occupiers took away the harvests of previous years from elevators, granaries and the port of Berdyansk.

The ship's captain was transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a foreign cargo ship and its captain, who worked for the aggressor, in the waters of Odesa. The suspect in the case was transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.

The ship flew under the flag of one of the countries of Central Africa, and its crew fulfilled the order of the Russian Federation to export Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the ship repeatedly docked at the sea port of Sevastopol to pick up looted agricultural products.

The ship then transported the cargo to the Middle East for sale to the aggressor country.

To mask the crime, the captain periodically turned off the ship's GPS tracker and entered false information into the vessel's route and parking log.

In this way, he helped the Russians to export multi-ton consignments of Ukrainian grain stolen from the temporarily occupied regions in the south of Ukraine.

