The Russian Federation has accelerated the manning of its military base in Gyumri (Armenia) in order to increase military-political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the GUR, personnel are being recruited from among servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation serving in the Rostov and Volgograd regions, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Share

In addition, Russia is actively seeking volunteers among representatives of the enslaved peoples of the Caucasus — particularly in North Ossetia and Adygea.

The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is part of the Kremlin's comprehensive strategy to destabilize the global security situation. Along with the incitement of interethnic conflict, Moscow is increasing its military presence in the Caucasus. The deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation was probably prepared in advance. Andriy Yusov Representative of GUR MO

The GUR states that Ukrainian military intelligence continues to closely monitor the movements of Russian troops both on the territory of the Russian Federation and beyond.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case on the fact of torture and premeditated murder with particular cruelty of two citizens of the country and persons of Azerbaijani origin during police raids in Yekaterinburg, Russia on June 27.

According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the men died from multiple injuries and as a result of post-traumatic and post-hemorrhagic shock. It was also established that there are other injured Azerbaijanis who were detained in the Russian Federation.

Azerbaijan has canceled all cultural events involving Russian state and private institutions in protest against the deaths of two Azerbaijani citizens during police raids in Yekaterinburg.