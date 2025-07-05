The Russian Federation has accelerated the manning of its military base in Gyumri (Armenia) in order to increase military-political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.
Points of attention
- Russia is intensifying the manning of its military base in Gyumri, Armenia, to exert political pressure on the South Caucasus countries.
- The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is part of the Kremlin's strategy to destabilize the global security situation and incite interethnic conflict.
- Ukrainian military intelligence is closely monitoring the actions of Russian troops in the region and beyond, especially in response to the recruitment of personnel from various regions for the military base in Gyumri.
Russia is strengthening the manning of the military base in Gyumri
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In addition, Russia is actively seeking volunteers among representatives of the enslaved peoples of the Caucasus — particularly in North Ossetia and Adygea.
The GUR states that Ukrainian military intelligence continues to closely monitor the movements of Russian troops both on the territory of the Russian Federation and beyond.
Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case on the fact of torture and premeditated murder with particular cruelty of two citizens of the country and persons of Azerbaijani origin during police raids in Yekaterinburg, Russia on June 27.
According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the men died from multiple injuries and as a result of post-traumatic and post-hemorrhagic shock. It was also established that there are other injured Azerbaijanis who were detained in the Russian Federation.
Azerbaijan has canceled all cultural events involving Russian state and private institutions in protest against the deaths of two Azerbaijani citizens during police raids in Yekaterinburg.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-