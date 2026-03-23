Russia strikes infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, some injured

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, twice this morning. The shelling resulted in a fire and injured 4 people.

Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones: there are injuries

This was announced at 6 am by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The enemy struck at Kryvyi Rih. Two people were wounded. The enemy attack caused a fire. Rescuers have already put out the fire.

According to him, two men, aged 31 and 58, were injured in the shelling, and doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported that the enemy had attacked the city with strike drones for the second time that morning.

Infrastructure damaged. Fire broke out. Two people were injured. Medics are providing assistance. Share

An air alert is ongoing in the Kryvyi Rih district.