On August 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned Italian Ambassador Cecilia Piccioni and complained to her about the Rai TV channel, whose film crew shot a report in the Kursk region.

Russia threatens Italian journalists for reporting from Kurshchyna

The Russian Foreign Ministry complains that the Rai team, which worked in Kurshchyna, "grossly violated Russian legislation and elementary rules of journalistic ethics."

They threatened the journalists with criminal liability on the territory of Russia, adding that "competent agencies are taking the necessary steps to establish the circumstances of the crime committed by Rai employees."

Earlier this week, Rai reporters Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini showed a report on the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region — probably becoming the first foreign journalists to be allowed there.

After that, Russian Telegram channels reported that the Russian security forces wanted to initiate a criminal case against the journalists for "illegal crossing of the state border."

The Italian trade unions of journalists Usigrai and Fnsi have already called the statement about the possible criminal prosecution of Rai employees unacceptable, reminding the department of Maria Zakharova that "journalism is not a crime."

Ukrainian journalists saw with their own eyes what was happening in the Kursk region

In the plot, you can see how soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remove the Russian flag from the administration building in Suja.

Against this background, it is worth noting that the authorities of the Russian Federation are still lying that the Ukrainian forces, they say, do not control the city.

According to the correspondent, at the entrance to Suzha, on both sides of the road, there is a destroyed column of Russian equipment that was moving towards the border.

The Russian Air Force continues to carry out airstrikes on these territories, trying to knock Ukrainian forces out of the region.

In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the Armed Forces provide humanitarian aid to the civilians of these territories. Civilians constantly complain that the local authorities have abandoned them to their own devices.

The correspondent adds that there is minor destruction in the city, but it is important to understand that this is the work of the Russian army.