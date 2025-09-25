The Russian Ministry of Finance has prepared draft laws that provide for an increase in the VAT rate from 20% to 22% from January 1, 2026. The department noted that the purpose of the increase is "financing defense and security," that is, additional funds from the budget will be directed to the war against Ukraine.

Russia to raise VAT to continue financing war

Vast war costs, sanctions and falling oil and gas revenues continue to eat into Russia's budget, with a record deficit of 14 trillion rubles (over $160 billion) this year and rising.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Despite Putin's statements about his readiness for negotiations, in reality the Kremlin plans to continue the war, and the lack of funds for this will be compensated for at the expense of ordinary Russians. Earlier, the Russian government has already increased income tax and personal income tax to this end.