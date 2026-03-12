Russia used drones to attack railway infrastructure in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions

As a result of Russian strikes on March 12 at railway stations in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions, diesel locomotives and tracks were damaged.

Russia used drones to strike the railway in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Today, the enemy again attacked civilian railway infrastructure. A Russian drone struck the territory of a railway station in Sumy region. The explosion damaged diesel locomotives, railway tracks, and the station building. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister for Community and Territorial Development

Also today, an enemy UAV struck railway infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. A diesel locomotive was damaged.

According to Kuleba, there are no injuries. All relevant services are working at the scene.