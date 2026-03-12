Russia used drones to attack railway infrastructure in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions

As a result of Russian strikes on March 12 at railway stations in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions, diesel locomotives and tracks were damaged.
Points of attention
- Russian drones targeted railway stations in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions, causing severe damage to diesel locomotives and railway tracks.
- Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed the attacks and highlighted the destruction of essential railway infrastructure.
Russia used drones to strike the railway in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.
Also today, an enemy UAV struck railway infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. A diesel locomotive was damaged.
According to Kuleba, there are no injuries. All relevant services are working at the scene.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-