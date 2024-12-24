Russia will not destroy the light within us — Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the unity and warmth of Ukrainians is the true spirit of Christmas and its unique atmosphere.

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas

The head of state said this in his Christmas greetings to Ukrainians. In particular, the president spoke about the difference between Ukrainians and Russians using the example of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, where the great Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych lived and worked for several years. The composer taught music to children in the city, created a choir, and it was in Pokrovsk that he wrote the second edition of "Shchedryk", which is heard in every corner of the Earth these days. In particular, according to Zelensky, Leontovych gave the world the musical spirit of Christmas.

The divine music written there and the evil that Russia brought there clearly show the difference between us and them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the president noted, Ukrainians strive to create, but "for some, the meaning of life is to sow death."

We want peace, we want justice, we want peace.

All we need is to live peacefully on our land, to see the sun, our sky, and in it the Christmas star, not Iranian "shaheeds" and Russian missiles. But some people are "bored and don't have enough of the two-wheeled vehicle." These words are proof of how far they are from God, from Christianity, from real faith. And this is proof of why their slavery and darkness will lose. We know this. The world knows this.

Zelensky believes that God knows about this, and evil will lose.

Ukrainians believe in this and pray for it. That all that evil and all that filth will disappear from our land forever. And Ukrainians certainly deserve it. Share

Also, as the head of state reminded, Ukrainians are celebrating Christmas for the third time during the war, because of which "our large Ukrainian family cannot celebrate it to the fullest extent — as we would like, as it should be."

The President expresses regret that "not all of us are at home."

Not everyone, unfortunately, has a home. And not everyone, unfortunately, is with us. However, despite all the troubles that the enemy has brought, he has not managed to capture or destroy the most important thing — our hearts, the light within us, the faith in goodness and mercy, the person within each of us.

He emphasized that Ukrainians have not lost their values, and therefore today we honor all those who gave their lives defending us.

We pray today for all those at the front, that they may return alive. For all those in captivity, that they may return home. For all those whom Russia has driven into occupation. All those whom it has forced to leave. All those for whom it is not easy, but they have not lost Ukraine within themselves, and therefore, Ukraine will never lose them. Share

The president also noted that "for the second time, we are celebrating Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country."

For the second time in recent history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we are side by side. And we will not get lost. In person or in our minds, we will congratulate each other, call our parents, kiss our children, hug our relatives, remember our loved ones. In person, at a distance, or in our hearts, Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance. And this unity of ours and warmth towards each other is the true spirit of Christmas, its unique atmosphere, which we will preserve within ourselves despite everything and share with those who are close to us. With everyone we love. With everyone who is so dear to us.

The Head of State wishes that the light of faith reigns in our souls, hearts be filled with the light of hope, and every home with love and prosperity.

Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian Olympians

The President thanked the Olympians for glorifying independence and proving the strength of our state.

You couldn't help but feel the support of all of us, millions of Ukrainians. And we didn't just cheer for all of you, for each and every one of you, we were with you with our entire country, with all our thoughts and hearts, and in our feelings, we competed with you with the entire country. Share

The President presented the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 4th degree, to Olympic boxing champion Oleksandr Khyzhnyak and the Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree, to Olympic high jump champion Yaroslava Maguchikh.