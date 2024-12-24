Russia will not destroy the light within us — Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the unity and warmth of Ukrainians is the true spirit of Christmas and its unique atmosphere.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the unity and warmth of Ukrainians as the true spirit of Christmas, despite the challenges of war.
- Ukrainians celebrate Christmas while staying true to their values, honoring those who defend the nation and praying for peace and justice.
- The President contrasts the creative spirit of Ukrainians with the destructive nature of the enemy, highlighting the resilience and faith of the Ukrainian people.
- Zelenskyy's message reflects on the significance of celebrating Christmas as a united nation, overcoming hardships and fostering warmth and togetherness.
- The awarding of Ukrainian Olympians showcases the nation's pride and unity, as athletes are honored for representing the strength and independence of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas
The head of state said this in his Christmas greetings to Ukrainians. In particular, the president spoke about the difference between Ukrainians and Russians using the example of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, where the great Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych lived and worked for several years. The composer taught music to children in the city, created a choir, and it was in Pokrovsk that he wrote the second edition of "Shchedryk", which is heard in every corner of the Earth these days. In particular, according to Zelensky, Leontovych gave the world the musical spirit of Christmas.
As the president noted, Ukrainians strive to create, but "for some, the meaning of life is to sow death."
We want peace, we want justice, we want peace.
All we need is to live peacefully on our land, to see the sun, our sky, and in it the Christmas star, not Iranian "shaheeds" and Russian missiles. But some people are "bored and don't have enough of the two-wheeled vehicle." These words are proof of how far they are from God, from Christianity, from real faith. And this is proof of why their slavery and darkness will lose. We know this. The world knows this.
Zelensky believes that God knows about this, and evil will lose.
Also, as the head of state reminded, Ukrainians are celebrating Christmas for the third time during the war, because of which "our large Ukrainian family cannot celebrate it to the fullest extent — as we would like, as it should be."
The President expresses regret that "not all of us are at home."
Not everyone, unfortunately, has a home. And not everyone, unfortunately, is with us. However, despite all the troubles that the enemy has brought, he has not managed to capture or destroy the most important thing — our hearts, the light within us, the faith in goodness and mercy, the person within each of us.
He emphasized that Ukrainians have not lost their values, and therefore today we honor all those who gave their lives defending us.
The president also noted that "for the second time, we are celebrating Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country."
For the second time in recent history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today we are side by side. And we will not get lost. In person or in our minds, we will congratulate each other, call our parents, kiss our children, hug our relatives, remember our loved ones. In person, at a distance, or in our hearts, Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance. And this unity of ours and warmth towards each other is the true spirit of Christmas, its unique atmosphere, which we will preserve within ourselves despite everything and share with those who are close to us. With everyone we love. With everyone who is so dear to us.
The Head of State wishes that the light of faith reigns in our souls, hearts be filled with the light of hope, and every home with love and prosperity.
Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian Olympians
The President thanked the Olympians for glorifying independence and proving the strength of our state.
The President presented the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 4th degree, to Olympic boxing champion Oleksandr Khyzhnyak and the Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree, to Olympic high jump champion Yaroslava Maguchikh.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-