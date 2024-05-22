Russia withdraws separate army units from Chasiv Yar, AFU officer says

The Russian invaders continue to suffer tremendous losses on all fronts, but the battle for Chasiv Yar generally forced the Russian Federation to reconsider its plans.

The Russians cannot seize Chasiv Yar

Such news was shared by the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesperson, Nazar Voloshyn.

According to him, the Russian soldiers first mobilised toward Chasiv Yar. However, powerful Ukrainian artillery and all AFU units forced them to flee.

Russia has already planned to withdraw units of the 98th Airborne Division in the direction east of Chasiv Yar.

Nazar Voloshyn noted that the main reason for this decision was the enemy's frenzied losses during active assault operations.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders are actively attacking not only Chasiv Yar, but also the outskirts of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka.

During May 21, 1,270 mortar and artillery shells were recorded on this part of the front, compared to the previous day, there was an increase of 1,200 last day. Moreover, it is indicated that 301 shellings were recorded at Chasiv Yar alone.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 22, 2024

It is noted that the current and total losses of the invaders reached: