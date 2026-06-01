Russian aircraft bombed high-rise buildings in Druzhkivka — five injured

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, on the afternoon of June 1, five people were injured as a result of Russian air bombs being dropped.
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- Russian aircraft dropped FAB-250 aerial bombs on apartment buildings in Druzhkivka, leading to the injury of five people.
- The victims suffered mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and concussions as a result of the bombing.
Russia bombed Druzhkivka: there are injured
On Monday, June 1, Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs with a unified planning and correction module on apartment buildings.
Five people aged 20 to 68 were injured. Four men and a woman were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and concussions.
Five apartment buildings were damaged.
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