Russian aircraft bombed high-rise buildings in Druzhkivka — five injured
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Ukraine
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Russian aircraft bombed high-rise buildings in Druzhkivka — five injured

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Druzhkivka
Читати українською

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, on the afternoon of June 1, five people were injured as a result of Russian air bombs being dropped.

Points of attention

  • Russian aircraft dropped FAB-250 aerial bombs on apartment buildings in Druzhkivka, leading to the injury of five people.
  • The victims suffered mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and concussions as a result of the bombing.

Russia bombed Druzhkivka: there are injured

On Monday, June 1, Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs with a unified planning and correction module on apartment buildings.

Five people aged 20 to 68 were injured. Four men and a woman were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and concussions.

Five apartment buildings were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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Ukraine
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